Eleven Table Tennis Doubles: 3-4 Player Support Coming To VR Game

Eleven Table Tennis announced on Twitter that doubles games will soon be supported in multiplayer, allowing three of four players on a single table.

The tweet, embedded below, indicated that doubles support would arrive alongside the upcoming ‘Avatar 2.0′ update. The attached video shows four players all competing at the same table in doubles, using the new Meta avatars.

A reply tweet, responding to a question about 2v1 matches, also confirmed that the update will support three players at the same table, but without automatic scoring.

Eleven’s next update is set to be a massive one, featuring several new features and overhauls of many existing systems. We know that a new menu and user interface redesign is on the way, which looks to provide a much slicker solution for players, with easier navigation.

There’s also the aforementioned avatar overhaul, which will transition the game from the old Oculus avatars to the new Meta avatars instead. Alongside a brand new aesthetic, the new avatar system features full upper torso support with moving and connected arms. The original Oculus avatars only displayed a floating face with disconnected hands/paddles, so this should be a big upgrade for immersion.

Eleven has been one of our favorite VR games for a while now. Not only is it a fantastic, near flawless, version of table tennis made for VR, it’s also even better when you’re playing without wires on Quest headsets — so much so that it’s placed at #10 on our top 25 Quest games.

Eleven was even so popular during the pandemic that the servers unexpectedly crashed under the load — you can read the full story here.

We don’t have any specific release windows yet, but keep an eye out for further details on Eleven’s Avatar 2.0 update soon.