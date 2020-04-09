Eleven Table Tennis On Quest To Surpass Rift Sales As Devs Plan New Features

Eleven Table Tennis just made our top 25 best Oculus Quest games list the same day its creators revealed the title sold around 24,000 copies for Quest since its February 27 launch on the standalone headset.

The pace of sales means the impressive ping pong simulation game on the wireless Quest is very likely to surpass the lifetime sales on the Oculus Store for the wired Rift (it released on that storefront in December 2017) before Oculus Quest’s one year anniversary in May. The game released in June 2016 on Steam and sold more than 50,000 copies there as well over its lifetime.

In March, the developers behind Eleven joined a growing list of studios revealing that that they are finding some of their strongest sales on any VR platform via Facebook’s all-in-one headset. The update about the pace of sales comes as the developers behind the title plan new features for their ping pong game, including a replay feature, spectator mode, and a physics overhaul, among other additions. The game features cross-play across all headsets, though at the time of this writing, playing from a Quest against someone via Steam or the Oculus Store Rift app is only accessible through a beta version on PC. They’d also like to port the game to PSVR. The Oculus Store version of Eleven includes cross-buy with the Rift version, so if you buy it from Facebook for either of their headsets you get it for both. The developers say their data confirms the influx of sales is driven by the Quest.

Eleven Table Tennis is a passion project by the developers at studio For Fun Labs and they’ve been busy squashing bugs and adding new features as they support the influx of tens of thousands of new players during an unprecedented time. Physical sports have been cancelled in many places due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and its left an extraordinary number of people seeking indoor activities. The Quest, for example, sells out quickly as soon as Facebook restocks the $400 headset at its online store as resellers swoop in to supply places like Amazon with the headset marked up by hundreds of dollars. Facebook recently added a “notify me” button to the website to give prospective VR owners a more reliable way of getting updated about availability.

Fans of ping pong and Eleven have taken the game to the next level by designing a 3D-printed holder for the Oculus Touch controller. Securing the controller in the cradle helps match the weight distribution and grip of an actual table tennis paddle. Shortly after release on Quest, For Fun Labs updated the game so that players can more easily use the printed accessory.