Oculus Quest Gets Its Second Table Tennis Game This Week

Another table tennis game is bouncing its way onto Oculus Quest this week.

Eleven: Table Tennis VR hits the platform on February 27 at 10am PST. For Fun Labs, the game’s developer, confirmed as much over on its official Discord channel this weekend.

Initially released on PC VR headsets all the way back in June 2016, Eleven does pretty much what it says on the tin. You can play table tennis online in a variety of environments ranging from cosy living spaces to the middle of deserts and more. Visually the game has always been a real looker, so we’ll be interested to see how that holds up on Quest.

The game also comes with a handful of other modes to fine tune your skills. Table tennis games make a lot of sense for VR considering you only really need to stand in one place and quickly return a ball.

“We have put a loooot of work in terms of connectivity, match logic, etc the last few days,” the developer noted on Discord. “I’ll try my hardest to also include the big physics update with this launch.”

No word yet on if this might include cross-buy with the Rift version of the game. But this won’t be the first table tennis game to make its way onto Quest; Pixel Edge Games’ Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR arrived on the headset at launch last year. A little head-to-head competition never hurt anyone, did it?

Will you be picking up Eleven: Table Tennis on Quest? Let us know in the comments below!