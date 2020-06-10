Elite Dangerous: Fleet Carriers Update Available Now, Compatible With VR

The latest update for Elite Dangerous is now available, bringing a whole new type of mobile starship called the Fleet Carrier, and it’s fully compatible with VR.

The new content was announced back in March and a beta was set to run in April. Now, a few months later, the Fleet Carriers update is available to all Elite Dangerous players. The new Fleet Carriers ships are the “most expensive investment to date” in the game, costing 5 billion credits. The carriers are “individually owned and contain 16 landing pads of varying sizes for other players to dock their starships in, with a galaxy-spanning jump range of 500 light years.” You can read more about the details of the update here.

All of the Fleet Carriers content is compatible with the VR version of the game, so no players are left out of the action this time around. However, the newly announced Odyssey expansion won’t be VR compatible at launch. Frontier Developments said that “the new gameplay, mechanics and features that will be introduced with Elite Dangerous: Odyssey means that we had to re-examine if we could deliver that same experience without compromise, which, for launch, means Odyssey will not be VR-compatible.”

For now though, you’ll still be able to jump into Elite Dangerous and still enjoy the latest update in VR — the Odyssey expansion is not scheduled to release until next year anyway. The full patch notes for the Fleet Carrier update are available on Steam.

You can download the update now and if you don’t own the base game already, it’s currently discounted on Steam at 70% off, bringing it down to just $17.99 from $59.99.