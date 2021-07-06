Waltz of the Wizard: Natural Magic Available Now For Oculus Quest, SteamVR

The Natural Magic expansion is available now for Waltz of the Wizard on Oculus Quest and SteamVR.

The update is free for existing owners of Waltz of the Wizard at launch. After launch, developers Aldin Dynamics confirmed that Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition will be renamed to Waltz of the Wizard: Natural Magic and see a price increase from $9.99 to $19.99.

According to Aldin Dynamics, the Natural Magic expansion uses a new “magic physics engine” that leverages “natural movements, gestures and mic input” to simulate magic actions that manipulate the environment and cast spells:

The foundation of Natural Magic is built upon a unique magic physics engine that’s entirely new to VR, where magic is conjured and controlled through natural movement as if it were real. Venture into a 40-level fortress to recover lost artifacts from beings that harness magic to control time and space – or discover strange oddities and secrets in a friendly wizard tower and mysterious courtyard.

Natural Magic is not the end of the road for Waltz of the Wizard content either — Aldin Dynamics says it is still working on “new technologies, content and features” for the game that will be released as an update in a similar fashion to Natural Magic.

Last year, Waltz of the Wizard added support for hand tracking on Oculus Quest, including a movement system that let you travel across large distances by pointing where you want to go. The game has seen excellent results on the Quest platform overall, with a one-day sale with a 20 percent discounted resulting in record sales for the studio.

The Natural Magic update is available now for Waltz of the Wizard on Quest and SteamVR.