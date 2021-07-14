Inside COVID-19, Felix & Paul’s Space Explorers Nominated For Emmy Awards

Two VR experiences available on Oculus Quest have been nominated for Emmy Awards.

The experiences — Inside COVID19 and Felix & Paul Studios’ Space Explorers: The ISS Experience — are nominated in Outstanding Interactive Program 2021 category, up against two other non-VR titles. Last year, The Messy Truth VR won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Interactive Program, while The Line won for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming.

Here’s a description of Inside COVID19:

Follow Dr. Josiah Child, an emergency department director and physician, as he readies his staff in five different hospitals to respond to the impending pandemic. In the midst of his preparations he is infected with the novel coronavirus.

Inside COVID19 is available to watch on Oculus TV for the original Quest and Quest 2. You can head to this link and press Watch in Device, which will open the experience as soon as you put on your headset.

Likewise, here’s a description of Felix & Paul Studios’ Space Explorers: The ISS Experience:

The largest production ever filmed in space, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience is an epic four-part immersive series that invites you to join eight astronauts on life-changing missions aboard the International Space Station. Shot over two years with exclusive access to the crew, The ISS Experience offers an intimate take on the joy, wonder, and dangers of life in orbit.

Only two episodes of the planned four are currently available, with episode three scheduled for a Fall 2021 release and episode 4 for Winter 2021. Space Explorers is free to download on the Quest store, but access to each episode will cost $2.99. That being said, episode 2 can be streamed for free in Oculus Venues between 12am PT July 20 and 11:59pm PT on July 23. The app is also available on Oculus Rift.

The winners of the 2021 Emmy Awards will be announced on September 19.