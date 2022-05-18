Rhythm of the Universe Follow-Up Eolia Hits Quest 2 In June

ROTU’s second VR adventure game, Eolia, hits Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) next month.

The musical title, which is a follow-up to 2021’s Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia, hits the headset on June 9. A new trailer for the game also just arrived, which you can see below.

Eolia Release Date Revealed

The release date pits Eolia’s arrival at less than a year since the launch of Ionia, but ROTU says it’s focused on some key improvements over the first game in the series. It’s aiming to make this a longer, deeper experience with more variety in its puzzles, for example. While it’s a follow-up to the first game, Eolia takes place on another planet, hitting similar themes of climate impact and exploring possibilities with musical gameplay in VR.

Interestingly, Eolia has also been designed as a ‘hands first’ game. While you can play with controllers, every interaction has been created with Quest’s hand-tracking in mind, and you can play the game from start to finish in this way. As one of the first story-driven campaigns to utilize the technology, we’ll be very keen to see how this shapes up.

Are you going to be checking out Eolia next month? Let us know in the comments below!