Epic Claims Apple Is Cutting It Off From ‘Future VR Features’ On iOS

Epic Games’ ongoing dispute with Apple may have outed future VR plans for the latter company.

Last week, Apple removed Fortnite from the iOS app store for iPhone and iPad after Epic added payment options to the battle royale hit that circumvented Apple’s usual cut of the revenue. Since then, Epic has launched a pre-determined, calculated and consistent campaign against Apple’s policies, last week releasing a video mocking a classic Apple TV spot.

Yesterday, though, Epic issued a new court filing, claiming that Apple was further cutting off the company from other features. Note that these are all claims and statements Epic itself is making; Apple hasn’t commented further on their validity.

Most notably, though, Epic stated it would no longer have access to: “Engineering efforts to improve hardware and software performance of Unreal Engine on Mac and iOS hardware; optimize Unreal Engine on the Mac for creative workflows, virtual sets and their CI/Build Systems; and adoption and support of ARKit features and future VR features into Unreal Engine by their XR team.”

Again, this is all in Epic’s words, not Apple’s.

It’s entirely possible that Epic is simply making mention of VR in passing and doesn’t have any knowledge of Apple’s potential plans for the platform. That said, the mention comes soon after we spotted a patent filing from Apple for a VR boundary system and reported on rumors that the company was preparing a standalone VR headset for 2022.

We’ll keep track of Apple’s VR plans going forward. What do you think the company has in the works? Let us know in the comments below!