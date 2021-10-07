Espire 1: VR Operative Invictus Update Available Now For Oculus Quest

A new content update, dubbed the Invictus Update, is available now for Espire 1: VR Operative on Oculus Quest and Quest 2.

The update brings a mixture of new content and some quality of life changes based on community feedback.

The biggest main addition is support for the Oculus Challenges feature on Quest headsets, which allows the developers to set new challenges that will see players competing for high scores on challenge-specific leaderboards online. These challenges will change weekly and be accessible on the Espire main menu. There’s also Oculus mobile app integration, so you can easily invite your friends to compete against your score.

The update also includes a new map, Coober Pedy, based on a South Australian mining town of the same name. There’s 3 new challenges associated with the map — an elimination challenge, a hostage rescue challenge and a sneaking challenge.

In terms of quality of life changes, the game has an updated main menu design along with some minor UI changes for the leaderboard and challenge summary screens. There’s also a few bug fixes that should resolve some problems with cutscenes in the main campaign, as well as adding or removing some assets that were causing problems on select maps.

Espire 1 released in late 2019 and at the time we said it was “unquestionably the best expression of the stealth action genre we’ve seen in VR yet.” Since then, developers Tripwire Interactive have released a number of updates across various platforms, including a patch that addressed concerns surrounding the PSVR version, bringing it more in line with other platforms.

The Espire 1 Invictus Update is available now for Oculus Quest and Quest 2.