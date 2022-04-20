Espire 2 Announced With Co-Op Campaign And More

Espire 2 is a VR stealth sequel coming to Quest 2 later this year.

The follow-up to Tripwire and Digital Lode’s Espire 1: VR Operative was announced at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase today. Espire 2 will launch in November on Quest 2 for $29.99, though no other platforms have been confirmed at this time. Check out the first trailer for the game below.

Espire 2 Announced

Espire 2 is headlined by two key features. Firstly, there’s a single-player campaign that revisits the sandbox stealth from the first entry. You once again control humanoid droids, sneaking through facilities to take down a new terrorist group. Expect the same freedom granted in the first game, allowing players to either sneak by enemies or use guns and gadgets to take them out.

This time around you’ll also be able to switch between multiple frames to access different abilities. But Espire 2 will also feature a second campaign with full co-op support that bridges the story between the two titles. The developers describe this as a “quirky” campaign, which might speak to what’s possible with the game’s sandbox stealth when experienced with two people.

We thought Espire 1 was a great stealth game with a few issues. “While a larger budget, more time, and overall more resources could have elevated Espire 1: VR Operative to the status of being a landmark VR game that pushes the boundaries and redefines the genre even further, it’s still extremely good and certainly worth playing,” we said in our 2019 review.

Whilst we don’t have confirmation of other headsets, Espire 1 did launch on both PSVR and PC VR, so hopefully we’ll see versions for those headsets in the future, too. Are you going to be picking up Espire 2? Let us know in the comments below!