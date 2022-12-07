Everslaught Invasion Unveils Progression System In First Look Trailer

MobX Games unveiled Everslaught Invasion’s character progression in a new trailer, offering a brief look at class skills and weapons.

Revealed during the Upload VR 2022 Winter Showcase, Everslaught Invasion uses a traditional leveling system, and you can unlock skills for all three classes: Rogue, Warrior, and Vanguard. The trailer demonstrates two abilities; Rogue’s ‘Movement Tier 1,’ which enables a double jump for extra mobility in combat, and Warrior’s ‘Melee Tier 1,’ which reduces your weapon’s ability cooldown by 30%. You can see this in action below.

While this trailer didn’t show Vanguard’s available skills, MobX Games provided a quick glimpse at Everslaught Invasion’s unlockable weaponry, such as the Corroded Battle Axe. Each weapon has five different stats, such as crit damage, weapon weight, armor damage and more, and some are unavailable until you level up further. You’ve also got different gauntlet weapons with varying stats for damage, range, fire rate, and hunger.

We came away with positive impressions during our Everslaught Invasion preview at EGX London 2022. Calling it an intense two-player co-op experience, we concluded that the combat looked promising:

The gameplay felt frantic yet comfortable, and swinging around with the grappling hook and swiping enemies was entertaining. It’s a natural fit for co-op [and we] can’t wait to see the finished game.

Everslaught Invasion launches in early 2023 for Meta Quest 2.