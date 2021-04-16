Every Game That Supports 120Hz On Oculus Quest 2

With the v28 software update, Oculus Quest 2 now has experimental support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Here’s every game that can run at 120Hz on Quest 2 (so far).

The Quest 2 shipped last year with just a 72Hz refresh rate — the same as the original Quest model. Since then, it’s received multiple software updates that add in support for higher refresh rates. First it was 90Hz, and now there’s experimental support for 120Hz as well.

Don’t get too excited though — not all existing Quest games will be able to support 120Hz. In fact, in the past John Carmack has said that only a few existing Quest games will be able to make the leap from 90 to 120, because of the high performance requirements.

To enable 120Hz on the games below, make sure you’re updated to v28 of the Quest software and then enable the 120Hz setting under Experimental Features in your Quest settings menu. If you’re not able to download v28 yet, you may just have to wait — Quest software updates roll out to users gradually, and not all at once.

For some games, you’ll also have to enable a 120Hz setting in the game’s menu as well.

Without further ado, here’s the list of all Quest 2 games that support 120Hz at the time of writing. This list will be frequently updated as more games add support, so check back often. And if you’re a developer with a 120Hz app running on Quest, please reach out to us via tips@uploadvr.com to let us know.

You can pick up all these titles on the Oculus Store.

Cubism

Cubism was the first app to add 120Hz support on Quest 2. We reviewed the game last year and thought it was absolutely fantastic. 120Hz support is just the latest in a string of updates that bring support for the latest Quest technology to the game — a few months ago, Cubism also received fantastic hand tracking support.

Racket Fury

The second app to add 120Hz support on Quest 2 was the table tennis game Racket Fury. You can enable 120Hz in the video options menu in-game.

What apps do you want to get 120Hz support? Let us know in the comments and check back for updates to the list.