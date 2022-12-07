Everything Announced At The Upload VR Showcase Winter 2022

Earlier today we debuted a bunch of new announcements and reveals in the Upload VR Showcase Winter 2022.

If you missed the livestream, you can watch it in full above or catch up on all the announcements below.

MaskMaker Comes To Quest December 15

We got a new trailer for the Quest edition of MaskMaker, set to launch on December 15.

Ancient Board Games

Ancient Board Games is coming to Quest 2 in 2023. You can check the trailer out here.

Vail Early Access Trailer

Check out this trailer for 5v5 tactical shooter Vail, available now in Early Access on SteamVR.

Across the Valley Coming 2023 For PSVR 2 & PC VR

This charming farming simulator arrives on PSVR 2 and PC VR next year. You can read more here.

Ghost Signal To Support Hand Tracking At Launch

Christopher Smith from Fast Travel Games detailed how hand tracking will work in Ghost Signal, available at launch next year. You can read more here.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate – Episode 2 & PSVR 2 Release

The next episode of Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate will be available tomorrow on Quest. Plus, the game will be a launch title for PSVR 2 next year. You can check out the new trailer here.

Little Cities Snowy Islands DLC

Little Cities receives its first piece of paid DLC content tomorrow on Quest – you can read our impressions of the Snowy Islands DLC right here.

Divine Duel Releases 2023, Free-To-Play

We debuted a new trailer for upcoming 1v1 multiplayer game Divine Duel, which will launch as a free-to-play title for Quest and PC VR next year.

First Look: Everslaught Invasion Progression System

We got our first look at Everslaught Invasion’s progression system and class options. You can read more here.

First Gameplay from Drop Dead: The Cabin

One of our most anticipated titles of 2022 is Drop Dead: The Cabin and we got out first public look at gameplay in the Showcase. You can read more here.

Requisition VR Updates

We got a look at some new maps, weapons and the in-game shop for Requisition VR. You can check the trailer out here.

Pistol Whip’s 2023 Roadmap Includes Official Modding Tools & New Scenes

Pistol Whip is getting an official modding tool for custom scenes at last. Plus, Cloudhead Games shared info on upcoming new platform release and new content for 2023. You can read more here.

Ruinsmagus DLC & Free Update

Ruinsmagus is receiving DLC content with a new side mission and location, alongside a free update for the base game adding some replayabaility and new features. You can read more here.

Straylight Releases 2023 For Quest, PC VR & PSVR

We debuted a new trailer for Straylight, which releases January 31 for Quest 2, PC VR and PSVR.

Per Aspera Releases 2023 For Meta Quest 2

This base building science fiction game will see you colonize Mars on Quest 2 in 2023, featuring voice acting from Troy Baker, Phil LaMarr and more.

H3VR Steam Workshop Support

Your Regularly Scheduled Holiday Announcement. pic.twitter.com/QptwGCK3SS — H3VR (@HotHorseHand) December 7, 2022

Horseshoes, Hotdogs and Hand Grenades is getting Steam Workshop support in 2023.

Survival Nation Comes To Pico 4, PC VR This Month

Survival Nation, an open-world online RPG survival VR game, will be available later this month on Pico and PC VR. It will also release on Quest 2 and PSVR 2 next year.

Peaky Blinders VR Trailer

This trailer gives us a look at the upcoming Peaky Blinders VR game, coming to Pico 4 and Quest 2 next year.

First Look At Guardians Frontline Map Editor

This new trailer for Guardians Frontline gave us our first look at the map editor, coming to the game at launch next year. You can read more here.

New Trailer For Call of the Sea VR

We debuted a brand new trailer for Call of the Sea VR, which releases next year on Quest 2.

New Gambit! Gameplay Trailer

Although Gambit! is now delayed once again – this time until Q1 2023 – we did debut another gameplay trailer, which you can check out above.

New Eolia Update – Quena’s Requiem

A new update for Eolia, titled Quena’s Requiem, launches on December 15 for Quest 2.

The Signifier Comes To Quest 2

Originally released for PC in 2020, The Signifier is coming to VR and will launch on Meta Quest 2 in 2023.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Weapons Showcase

Take a look at the selection of the new weapons available in Saints & Sinners Chapter 2. You can check the video out here.

The Viking Comes To Broken Edge In 2023

A new fighter is coming to Broken Edge – the Viking. You can read more here.

GameVRoom Bring Steam Desktop Games Into VR

GameVRoom lets you play your favourite Steam desktop games in VR, with support for mapping your own custom motion control gestures and actions. It’s available in Early Access on December 15 – you can read more here.

WanadevStudio Gives Updates On Ragnarock & Propagation: Paradise Hotel

You can catch a look at some Propagation: Paradise Hotel gameplay above, and check out the footage of the upcoming Ragnarock DLC Raid Blast here.

We Are One Releases May 2023

We Are One is coming to the official @MetaQuestVR Store & @SteamVR in May 2023! Get ready to clone yourself through various environments, defeat greasy machines with new skills and save Mother Nature🌱 pic.twitter.com/zz0lhgcvTo — We Are One 🍃 (@WeAreOneVR) December 7, 2022

You can check out a new trailer for upcoming time loop puzzle game We Are One, which releases May 2023 for Quest 2 and PC VR.

Vertigo 2 Releases March 2023 For PC VR

Perhaps the most atmospheric entry in the showcase, Vertigo 2 debuted a new trailer and announced a March 2023 release date for SteamVR. You can read more here.

JoyWay Announced Red Flowers & Stack, Stride Fates Release Date

JoyWay announced two new games today, Red Flowers and Stack, both of which are available in beta now on App Lab and SideQuest. The studio also debuted a new trailer for Stride’s story mode, Stride Fates, coming December 15 to Quest 2 and SteamVR.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable Teaser Trailer

Our latest announcement of the showcase was a big one – Attack on Titan VR is coming to Quest 2 in 2023, with single player and co-op modes. You can find more details here.

