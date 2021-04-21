I Expect You To Die 2 Coming To Quest, Rift Platforms Later This Year

Schell Games announced that I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar will launch on the Oculus Quest and Rift platforms later this year.

The game was featured as part of the Oculus Gaming Showcase today, but there wasn’t a huge amount of new information given — even the trailer featured in the showcase was the same as the original announcement trailer, embedded below, with some new Oculus branding at the end.

The sequel to Shell Games’ successful spy-themed puzzler was announced in January with a targeted release later this year. No platforms were mentioned in the announcement, but the original made its way to just about every major VR headset across PC VR, PSVR and Quest.

At today’s showcase, Shell Games confirmed that I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar will be launching on Oculus platforms, but we already know it’s coming to PSVR too. A SteamVR version seems all but certain, but no confirmation yet.

Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games, spoke a bit about the Oculus release in a prepared statement. “I Expect You To Die experienced remarkable success on Oculus platforms, and we’re excited to announce I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar will be available for Oculus gamers later this year. Our fanbase on Oculus helped us reach incredible milestones with the original title, and our team is looking forward to providing new and returning Secret Agents with an engaging, story-driven experience.”

The game will continue the story from the first title, with players going deep undercover to stop Zoraxis’ moves towards world domination.

You can read more about I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar in our exclusive interview with Schell Games from February.