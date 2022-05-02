Eye Of The Temple Gets Speedrun Challenges On Steam

Highly rated room-scale PC VR title Eye of the Temple now includes speedrun challenges and leaderboards.

The free update to one of 2021’s best PC VR games can turn the title into a bit of a workout with three speedrun challenges you can unlock by playing through the relevant section of the normal game. Danish developer Rune Skovbo Johansen wrote in an email that more challenges are planned for the future as well. For now, the leaderboards feature also extends to the regular game with the current world record holder beating it in just 36 minutes — a normal playthrough is estimated at taking four to five hours for completion.

The trailer embedded below shows off the new speedrun challenges.

Eye of the Temple released in October last year offering players the opportunity to explore “a vast and treacherous temple in VR using your own feet. Keep your balance as you step from one moving block to another, dodging traps and solving puzzles with your torch and whip in hand,” according to its description on Steam. The game carries very positive reviews on Steam but also requires “2m x 2m with 360° tracking” in order to be playable. That requirement makes Eye of the Temple a pretty unique PC VR-based experience to check out if you’ve got the space to support it.

You can check out Eye of the Temple on Steam and there’s a 20 percent discount off the regular price at the time of this writing.