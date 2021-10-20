SteamVR’s Eye Of The Temple Is A Great Use Of Room-Scale, And It’s 10% Off Today

It’s your last chance to grab a launch discount for Eye of the Temple, the new PC VR game that makes great use of room-scale locomotion.

The title, solo developed by Rune Skovbo Johansen, has been a long time coming, but finally launched on Steam earlier this month. Check out some gameplay from the demo version below. It’s on sale with a 10% discount to $17.99 for just a day more and, although we haven’t had a chance to review the final product yet, we thought it was worth mentioning for those of you that want to be reminded of the power of room-scale VR.

That is, of course, if you have the space for it. Eye of the Temple strictly requires a play space of at least 2m x 2m, so make sure your room meets those needs before picking this up. If you can make the space, you’ll likely get a real kick out of the physical gameplay, which sees you stepping between moving platforms to be ferried around an ancient temple, using your whip to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

Did you pick up Eye of the Temple? What did you make of it? Let us know in the comments below!