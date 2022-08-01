F1 22 Devs Have ‘No Plans’ For PSVR 2, Quest 2 Right Now

F1 22 is the first game in the annual franchise that works with PC VR headsets, but the series is yet to make a showing on other headsets.

So, could we see PSVR 2 and Quest 2 versions?

That isn’t in the works right now, it seems. In an interview with Codemasters, which we’ll publish in full later this week, the developer’s David Williams, Senior Producer, said they had “no plans for a PSVR 2 version at the moment”, and the same was true of a potential Quest port or spin-off. Williams did, however, say that the team will “continue to look at all opportunities”, for there’s a bit of hope for the future.

Hopefully a PSVR 2 port, in particular, is a possibility for the future. F1 22 is on PS4 but it’s assumed that the console’s aging power would make a PSVR 1 port tough. The added power of the PS5 will hopefully allow Codemasters to bring the series to PSVR 2 once the headset has finally been released.

We thought the VR version of F1 22 was a good start for the franchise, even if it needed a bit of work. “Codemasters has captured Formula 1’s more thrilling aspects brilliantly in VR for F1 22 and I’ve never felt so immersed in a racing game before,” we said in our Recommended review. “While I’m sad to see the story mode go and didn’t care hugely for F1 Life, I can see F1 22 appealing to both long-term series fans and newcomers seeking a fresh racer.”

