Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge To Feature At Facebook Connect

ILMxLAB confirmed that its upcoming Star Wars VR game will be featured at Facebook Connect later this week.

The game, officially titled Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, was announced back in May and is being produced in collaboration with Facebook’s VR publishing label, Oculus Studios. The game is set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker on the planet Batuu, which is the same planet featured at the Star Wars areas of Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

A new tweet from ILMxLAB confirmed that a ‘glimpse’ of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will be shown on Wednesday at Facebook Connect.

Tune in to #FBConnect on September 16 for a new glimpse at #StarWarsTales from the Galaxy's Edge. pic.twitter.com/k1P39jAww0 — ILMxLAB (@ILMxLAB) September 12, 2020

As you can see, the tweet also featured some concept art from the game. Based the droid parts being stored in the back right, it looks like this could be some kind of workshop or droid production facility. Galaxy’s Edge at Disney theme parks does feature the ‘Droid Depot‘ workshop, where visitors can make their own custom remote-control droid.

That being said, we do know that the game isn’t just a virtual replica of the Batuu area at Disneyland and Disney World. We also know that the game is definitely coming to Oculus Quest, but no other platforms have been confirmed yet. ILMxLAB’s last Star Wars title, Vader Immortal, released on Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest and (more recently) PSVR. Could Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge be a Quest-exclusive title?

It seems likely that a trailer might debut at Facebook Connect later this week, given we’ve yet to see any gameplay footage at all. The game is still slated for 2020, so a release date announcement (or even a surprise drop?) could be on the cards as well, unless a delay is imminent.

Tune in to Facebook Connect from 10am Pacific this Wednesday.