Facebook Connect Schedule Reveals Start Time And Speakers For Sept. 16th

A schedule posted for the Facebook Connect VR/AR-focused developer conference on Sept. 16 reveals a 10 am Pacific start time.

We can expect the event to kick off with a keynote to Facebook’s conference — likely to be presented by Facebook’s executives — followed by sessions discussing developer tools and taking deep dives into various programs and technologies for VR and AR. Sessions listed include an unscripted talk by Facebook technical guide John Carmack, Unity and Unreal showcases, discussions about avatars and building community, securing content, porting content to Quest, as well as other sessions. Art Director Goro Fujita will discuss VR storytelling and “Cymatic” Bruce Wooden “will discuss publishing options and opportunities within the Oculus ecosystem.”

The first fully digital VR-focused developers conference from Facebook replaces the earlier Oculus Connect conference which was held annually since 2014. The event comes amid reports that production on a Quest successor was scheduled to get underway this summer and retailers start delisting the original Quest as Facebook shifts strategy to require a Facebook login on future hardware.

So there’s a lot for company executives to talk about, and Facebook Connect will be airing on Facebook Live with a recap that’ll be posted to the Facebook Reality Labs page afterward.

“Facebook Reality Labs is the new name for Facebook’s AR/VR team. They are responsible for building the next computing platform to help people feel more present with each other while we’re apart,” Facebook’s page for the event explains. “Facebook Reality Labs includes everyone working to make this computing platform a reality – including those answering important research questions that bring forward the AR/VR products of tomorrow as well as those working on products available today such as Oculus and Portal.”

We’ll be tuned in watching Facebook Connect live with everyone else, and we will have the latest news for you right here on UploadVR.