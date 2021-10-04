Oculus Services Down As Facebook’s Domains Disappear From The Internet

All Facebook services are currently down including the Oculus app, Oculus Store, the Oculus website, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Owners of Oculus devices can still use already installed apps, unless the app uses Oculus Cloud Storage.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

The issue started at around 8:45 AM Pacific Time. It appears to be related to DNS (Domain Name System), the global semi-decentralized system which maps human readable domain names (such as oculus.com) to the associated IP address of the server they belong to.

Any attempt to reach the facebook.com or oculus.com domain names currently returns NXDOMAIN, the error for domains that do not exist. That suggests either Facebook’s own DNS servers experienced a critical failure, some kind of DNS exploit is taking place, or a protest by a rogue employee.

This news is breaking, we will update the article as it develops.