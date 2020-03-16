The Facebook: Game Developers Showcase Digital Event Begins Today

Today the first-ever all-digital Facebook: Game Developers Showcase kicked off in lieu of the annual in-person Game Developers Conference (GDC) event in San Francisco, CA. GDC was canceled earlier this year due to the spread of COVID-19 and it would have been held this week.

This is the first day of the Showcase but we’re still waiting to see game-specific announcements. So far, we’ve learned about new features coming to the Oculus Quest standalone VR headset, such as multi-tasking and an improved UI, as well as some new sales figures stating that 20 different titles on Oculus Quest have earned over $1 million in revenue.

Facebook also revealed experimental OpenXR support for Quest and a stat regarding the number of new users in the Oculus ecosystem since Christmas because of the Oculus Quest.

Additionally, Facebook released an introduction video, which was included in a post on the Oculus Blog, going over some of the expected topics this week, including plenty of developer talks and info sessions. In the video, embedded above, you can see Global Director of Gaming Partnerships, Facebook, Leo Olebe, alongside the Director of Content Ecosystem at Oculus, Chris Pruett, discuss the week’s events.

Back when the Showcase was announced we were promised news for games such as Pistol Whip, Beat Saber, The Room VR: A Dark Matter, Lies Beneath and Phantom: Covert Ops, so we’ll have to wait and see what the rest of the week holds.

From the sounds of it this post will be updated each day with new announcements throughout the week. More news is expected to drop tomorrow, March 17th, at 10:00 AM PT.