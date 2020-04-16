Facebook Cancels In-Person Plans For Oculus Connect 7

Oculus Connect 7 won’t be held physically this year.

Facebook announced the event — which held some of the biggest VR announcements of the year for the last six years — would be held in “a digital format later this year” due to the “evolving public health risks related to COVID-19.” The event is typically held in September or October.

Facebook posted a blog explaining the change, quoted below:

Every year, Oculus Connect brings together developers, content creators, marketers, and more to celebrate the VR industry’s momentum and growth. In light of the evolving public health risks related to COVID-19, we’ve decided to shift Oculus Connect 7 to a digital format later this year.

This was a tough decision to make, but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees, and everyone involved in OC7. Oculus Connect gives us an unprecedented opportunity to connect with our global developer community. OC7 will be no exception, and we look forward to sharing more details about the digital event in the coming months.

We remain committed to the city of San Jose, where we’ve hosted Oculus Connect in the past, and its community. As was done for F8, we’ll donate $500,000 and will prioritize organizations serving local San Jose residents.

Thanks for your patience and understanding. We’re excited to help the VR community come together in a digital format with OC7.