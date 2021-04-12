Facebook Announces Oculus Gaming Showcase For April 21

Facebook will host an Oculus Gaming Showcase streaming to various sites on April 21.

The event will stream to Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube in the United States and Japan at 3 pm Pacific time on April 21. Facebook teased reveals from Cloudhead Games, Ready At Dawn, and ILMxLab with news related to Pistol Whip, Lone Echo II, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. Facebook noted in a blog post it will feature “never-before-seen footage from some unreleased games, and a few surprises in store.”

The event is the first of its kind from Facebook with a slate of announcements in a digital-only event focused exclusively around Oculus VR games.

Facebook has been building a lot of momentum for its Oculus Quest 2 standalone system, with Facebook executives calling it the first “mainstream” VR headset. 1-in-4 headsets in use on Valve’s Steam platform is an Oculus Quest 2 while an untold number are in active use in standalone mode. Meanwhile, dozens of developers have crossed into earning millions in revenue solely from the Quest platform and Facebook recently opened up the App Lab distribution platform so people can distribute content to Quest owners without full store approval and without the need to use a PC for sideloading. Rift S, meanwhile, is essentially at the end of its life as Facebook has stopped restocking the device. Of the announced games, we’ll be curious to see what Facebook has to share about Lone Echo II — that’s the sequel to the excellent 2017 game that we’ve been waiting to hit Facebook’s PC VR headset for some time now.

HTC just announced a two-day event for its next VR headset in May.