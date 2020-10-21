Facebook: Quest 2 Is Selling ‘Faster Than Quest’ And ‘Beyond’ Expectations

According to Chris Pruett in an interview with Protocol Gaming, the Director of Content Ecosystem at Oculus, the Oculus Quest 2 is selling “faster than Quest” and is exceeding sales expectations.

Oculus Quest 2 Selling ‘Faster Than Quest’

This should come as no surprise to anyone that’s been following the industry at all over the last several weeks as Facebook’s latest standalone VR headset has proven to be quite popular. We dubbed it the new king of VR in our review with the massive caveat that you need to link an active and legitimate Facebook account to the device to use it.

Again, that’s a pretty massive string attached since it’s already resulting in several users getting locked out entirely, turning their shiny new VR headset into an expensive paperweight.

In the Protocol Gaming interview, Pruett said: “We really couldn’t be happier. The device is selling quite well…faster than Quest did…maybe a little beyond what we expected.”

Previously we’d heard from a few VR developers of popular titles such as Pistol Whip, Apex Construct, Waltz of the Wizard, and more that they’re all seeing big bumps in sales now that the Quest 2 is out. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was one of the only big, new launch titles for the headset (all games are also on Quest 2) and Population: One, a VR battle royale shooter, drops on Quest and PC VR tomorrow with full crossplay.

We still don’t have any hard sales figures for any Oculus headsets at all, other than the Samsung collaborative Gear VR from years ago, so it’s hard to tell what Pruett’s quote means in the grand scheme of things. That being said, we can clearly tell the original Quest sold well and if this one is selling faster and beyond expectations, that’s certainly a good sign for overall VR adoption in mainstream society.

