Facebook: No ‘Quest Pro’ In 2021 With Quest 2 In Market ‘For A Long While’

Facebook won’t release an Oculus Quest Pro in 2021 and Quest 2 is expected to be in market and selling to buyers “for a long while,” according to the company’s head of virtual reality.

Two of Facebook’s most vocal leaders in virtual reality, Vice President Andrew Bosworth and Consulting Technical Officer John Carmack, took part in a question and answer session on Twitter on Friday, April 16, after soliciting questions from Twitter users. Their conversation covered a number of topics and we’ll digest them all for a round up live discussion on our YouTube channel on Monday, so be sure to subscribe to UploadVR and turn notifications on for an alert when that conversation is underway.

For now, though, we’ve transcribed one of the most interesting segments of the conversation wherein Bosworth indicated the market for the original standalone Oculus Quest that was released in 2019 represents somewhere north of 1 million-plus headsets. That market size, of course, pales in comparison to the uptake of Facebook’s $299 follow-up — Quest 2 — which is lighter, more powerful and less expensive than its predecessor. Yesterday, Resident Evil 4 was announced as the first exclusive to Quest 2. Bosworth also teased the prospect of a forthcoming Quest Pro in another question and answer session earlier this year.

So what exactly should developers focus on if they want to make software for Facebook’s Quest line of headsets? Should they ignore the original Quest? And should interested consumers hold out on buying a Quest 2 if Facebook is releasing new headsets so quickly? The following transcription from the discussion should provide illuminating answers to both those questions: