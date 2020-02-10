Facebook To Talk ‘Breaking Through As VR Breaks Out’ At GDC 2020

The 2020 Game Developers Conference (GDC) is right around the corner and developer sessions are starting to surface. There isn’t anything too juicy yet, aside from this session from Facebook.

The company will host an event titled ‘State of the VR Game: Breaking Through as VR Breaks Out‘ at the show between March 16 – 20 (a time for the session itself hasn’t been announced). The event’s description reveals that a panel of experts from Facebook’s Oculus will be on-hand to deliver “a no holds barred look at where we are with VR today, including what’s working, what’s breaking through, and what will happen next.”

It’s tempting to make a meal out of the tease about ‘what will happen next’ but, given the framing for the session, we doubt this refers to any significant announcements. This is a talk for developers looking to maximize sales of their VR game, so at most you can probably expect some features Facebook is working on to enhance that.

Still, it’s a particularly noteworthy session given Facebook’s somewhat infamous curation policy for Oculus Quest, which is far more selective than that of Rift or Go. As the event’s description notes, plenty of developers are now “seeing real success” and the release of Quest is one big reason for that. But other developers have found their games rejected from the Oculus Store. This panel will hopefully give developers an insight on how to avoid that situation.

It’s not the only event Facebook has listed for GDC thus far. The company will also talk ‘The Future Of Playing Together And Where Multiplayer Is Going In VR‘. Perhaps there we might learn more about the company’s plans for its upcoming Horizon social platform?

We’ll be at GDC ourselves to run down all the latest from the show.