Watch: Far Cry VR Arcade Game Gets Trailer, Launches Worldwide

The previously-announced Far Cry VR arcade game is launching at locations today, and we’ve got our first look.

Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is a Zero Latency VR experience and launches at 33 of the company’s locations. The game is set ahead of the events of Far Cry 3 and features the same tropical island environment as well as the game’s iconic villian, Vas. Check out the trailer below.

Up to eight players team up to try and escape the island, armed with rifle-shaped controllers. Over the course of the experience they’ll be taxied across the island in a lift, cross chasms on rickety platforms and face off with Vas and his followers in a climactic battle. Weapons include machine guns and crossbows, and Zero Latency’s tech allows you to roam environments without a wire attached to a PC on the other side of the room – you wear the kit like a backpack.

Locations now featuring Far Cry VR span the globe, including sites in the US, UK, Europe and Australia. You can book tickets here – other Zero Latency experiences cost around $45 per person so expect that to be the case here.

Zero Latency, like other VR arcade businesses around the world, will be hoping the use of a big IP like Far Cry will draw many visitors back in as vaccines give hope that the US and other countries will soon emerge from the global COVID-19 pandemic. Last week we reported that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is also getting a location-based VR experience, for example. But with so much about the pandemic still uncertain, it remains to be seen if now is really the right time for VR arcades to re-emerge.