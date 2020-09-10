Far Cry VR Coming To Zero Latency VR Arcades Next Year

Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is coming to Zero Latency VR arcades exclusively next year.

The news was confirmed during Ubisoft’s Forward stream today. Far Cry VR is set in the same environment as the third game in the series, getting players to team up for a fight on a tropical island. Check out the first trailer for the game below.

We first reported that Zero Latency was working on a game based on one of Ubisoft’s franchises a few months ago. The company is using its own arcade tech to deliver an experience in which players hold rifle-shaped controllers and blow up enemy bases.

Far Cry is far from the first franchise Ubisoft has brought to VR arcades, though it is the first to feature more action-oriented shooter mechanics. The company’s two Assassin’s Creed VR titles instead resemble cooperative escape rooms, and it sounds like the upcoming Prince of Persia VR experience will be along the same lines too. The rumor is Ubisoft is also working on some new at-home VR games too. In fact, it just announced AGOS: A Game Of Space.

Okay, so it might not be a full Far Cry VR game, but we’re definitely interested in this. Exploring Far Cry 3’s island in VR sounds like a treat. There’s no telling when we might see VR arcades back to full operation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though.

Will you be getting out to a VR arcade to see Far Cry VR? Let us know in the comments below!