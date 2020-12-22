Farpoint Developer Impulse Gear Teasing Announcement ‘Early Next Year’

In a short blog post today Farpoint developer Impulse Gear wished everyone Happy Holidays while also teasing “some announcements” coming soon for early 2021.

While it doesn’t sound like Farpoint is getting any specific PS5 enhancements like Blood & Truth did, Impulse Gear encourages everyone to try out the game on Sony’s new console using the PS Aim Controller via backwards compatibility. It’s one of our favorite PSVR exclusives, with a surprisingly captivating story, and lots of multiplayer options for you and a friend.

We’ve been eagerly awaiting news from this studio ever since their campaign-focused PSVR shooter released back in 2017, so this is good news that they’re still plucking away on what’s next.

Here’s a snippet from the blog post:

Speaking of joyous, few things in games rival the excitement and anticipation found in the launch of a new console generation. We created Farpoint in 2017 to push the boundaries of VR and we are thrilled that audiences can experience the action and drama all over again on the PlayStation®5. The PS5™ supports the Aim controller and backwards compatibility with Farpoint, so survivors can keep moving in 2021. We hope you are as excited for 2021 as we are. Stay tuned for some announcements coming early next year!

We’re not sure exactly what the announcements will be, but it’s safe to assume they’ll be revealing what their next game is. Earlier this month they revealed they’re working on “something special” and it sounds like it’s definitely their next VR title.

Don’t forget to check out our other past coverage on Impulse Gear and Farpoint:

Let us know what you think they’re working on next down in the comments below!