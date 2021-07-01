Fast Travel Games Made $2.4 Million In 2020, New Investment Announced

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife and Apex Construct developer Fast Travel Games raised over $4 million in another round of investment.

Brightly Ventures lead the latest round for the Stockholm-based studio, which was started by former members of studios like DICE and Rovio. Brightly joins previous investors Creades and Inbox Capital.

As part of the news, Fast Travel Games CEO Oskar Burman announced that the company generated $2.4 million in revenue last year. In that window, the team continued to see strong sales of both Apex Construct and its second game, The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets, on the Oculus Quest.

Burman also noted that the studio was also “on track to double” that amount this year. A few months ago the team launched its next major project, a VR horror game based on the Wraith side of the World of Darkness tabletop universe. Again, it came to Quest as well as PC VR headsets, with a PSVR version coming later this year too. The CEO also reconfirmed the team is currently working on multiple new projects that are exclusive to VR.

We sat down with Burman earlier this year to talk about the studio’s past, present and future. “We’re not going to be a horror studio from now on, we are going to move between genres, definitely,” the CEO said about what’s next. “Because I think we have the capability to do that and we have a great team that spans over different genres and games. So it’s going to be a variety. There’s a lot of stuff in the works. I really can’t say much more than that.”