Wraith, Apex Dev Fast Travel Has ‘Multiple VR Exclusive Games’ In The Works

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife developer Fast Travel Games has ‘multiple’ new VR exclusive titles in the works.

That is according to Chief Marketing Officer Andreas Juliusson, who tweeted as much last week. “We got multiple VR exclusive games in the making,” Juliusson wrote. “Feels good to write that.”

New Fast Travel VR Games On The Way

We got multiple VR exclusive games in the making. Feels good to write that. pic.twitter.com/PNjMFCQDIx — Andreas Juliusson (@BalzarJuliusson) January 8, 2021

Juliusson didn’t provide any other hints as to what these titles could be, however. Obviously, one of them is Wraith, the team’s horror debut. Set to arrive early on in 2021, it’s the first VR game set in the World of Darkness universe and the first game based on the Wraiths at all. We recently debuted the first Oculus Quest 2 development footage of the game, which is also coming to PSVR and PC VR.

Aside from that, we’re not sure what else Fast Travel is working on. The Stockholm-based studio made its debut with 2017’s Apex Construct, a first-person adventure that never got a sequel, and the team also worked on The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets and Budget Cuts 2. Could we see the developer continue on with any one of these series? Or will it turn its efforts to a new IP or brand tie-in once more?

We’ll be eager to see what’s next for the studio, then. What are you hoping Fast Travel Games is working on? Let us know in the comments below!