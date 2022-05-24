Fast Travel Games Confirms Multiple PSVR 2 Games In Development

Cities: VR and Wraith: The Oblivion developer Fast Travel Games is working on multiple PSVR 2 projects.

The studio confirmed as much in a tweet today. A teaser image showed the back of Sony’s upcoming VR headset with the company logo in the lenses. The message ‘#morethanone’, meanwhile, confirms it’s working on more than just one game for the device.

Fast Travel PSVR 2 Titles Confirmed

PSVR 2 still doesn’t have a release date, though speculation is pointing towards an early 2023 release. Currently there’s only a handful of officially confirmed games such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, Among Us VR and Firmament, but other developers like nDreams and Coatsink have also confirmed they’re working on titles for the kit. You can keep up with every confirmed and rumored PSVR 2 game here and everything else we know about the headset here.

As for what Fast Travel could bring to PSVR 2? It’s a good bet that some of its older VR titles get an upgrade for PS5. The Quest 2 release of Cities: VR was just last month but the studio has already strongly hinted that it’ll come to other platforms, too. The team also operates a publishing division that has so far released Virtuoso. Some of these games are likely to stem from those efforts, too.

What other Fast Travel Games titles would you like to see on PSVR 2?