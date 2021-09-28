Wraith Dev Fast Travel Gets Into VR Game Publishing

Fast Travel Games, the developer of Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife and Apex Construct, is getting into VR publishing.

This new arm of the Stockholm-based company will offer funding, marketing, PR and general help with releasing titles across a range of platforms. The studio today confirmed it has hired Patrick Liu, the former Head of Games at Minecraft developer Mohang Studios, to head up the publishing division.

Fast Travel itself is one of the larger VR studios out there, with the team nearing 50 employees. It will be looking to work with smaller studios to bring their projects to market. The studio didn’t announce any new partnerships today, but did open the call to pitches, which you can read more about on its website.

In a prepared statement, studio CEO Oskar Burman noted that the success of the Oculus Quest had helped Fast Travel make the move: “While we will continue to develop and publish games on all major platforms, Quest has changed the game. For our most recent launch, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, Quest has accounted for 90% of sales since launch.”

The news comes off the back of Fast Travel raising a further $4 million in funding earlier this year. The developer continues to work on its own VR exclusive games. A PSVR port of its VR horror title, Wraith, is launching next month.

Fast Travel isn’t the only VR-exclusive developer to get into publishing. Fracked maker nDreams is also returning to publish VR titles from smaller studios with a $2 million fund.