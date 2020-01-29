February PlayStation Plus Games Include PSVR Shooter Firewall Zero Hour

For this February’s line-up of free PlayStation Plus games Sony is including the highly-rated and popular PSVR shooter, Firewall Zero Hour. Other non-VR games include the Bioshock Collection and The Sims 4.

This isn’t the first time Sony has thrown a PSVR game into the short list of free-to-download titles for the paid membership service, but it’s certainly not common. The way the program works is that while being a PS Plus member (which is required for multiplayer in most games) you must log onto your PS4, navigate to the PS Plus tab, and then click “Add to Library” on whatever games are featured that month. Once you do that, all of those games are free to download as long as you’re a member.

Technically you could argue the game isn’t actually free because you only get access to it as long as you’re a PlayStation Plus member, but it’s just as free as anything else that’s in a subscription service — and the games are downloaded directly to your hard drive, not streamed.

What Is Firewall Zero Hour?

If you’re unfamiliar with Firewall Zero Hour, it’s a competitive 4v4 tactical first-person shooter developed by First Contact Entertainment that’s exclusive to PSVR. There is only one single game mode that involves attacking or defending valuable intel on a laptop. The format is extremely similar to Rainbow Six Siege and utilizes a similar system of no respawns after death, watching security cameras once you’ve died, and picking different contractors with various skills and loadouts for each round.

The game is extremely intense and very immersive with a PS Aim controller, although it is still technically playable with just a DualShock 4 gamepad as well.

If you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you should absolutely redeem this game — even if you don’t own a PS VR headset and/or a PS Aim controller right now. The game is regularly updated with new free maps and also has an optional paid Op Pass (like the Battle Pass in Fortnite, PUBG, Dauntless, etc) for extra rewards.