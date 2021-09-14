Felix & Paul Studios Win Emmy For Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

The Felix & Paul Studios and TIME Studios production Space Explorers: The ISS Experience has taken home the Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Program at the 73rd Emmy Awards this week.

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience is an immersive VR production and the second series in the Space Explorers saga by Felix & Paul Studios. Each series is split into a few episodes, with episodes one and two of The ISS Experience available now via the Space Explorers app for Oculus Quest and Rift. Episodes three and four of The ISS Experience are still to come.

The series takes place aboard the International Space Station, putting you right up in the action:

The largest production ever filmed in space, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience is an epic four-part immersive series that invites you to join eight astronauts on life-changing missions aboard the International Space Station. Shot over two years with exclusive access to the crew, The ISS Experience offers an intimate take on the joy, wonder, and dangers of life in orbit.

At this year’s Emmys, The ISS Experience was up against three other nominees in its category, only one of which, Inside COVID-19, was also a VR experience. The other nominees included a YouTube Original, Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and an Amazon Prime Video production, Welcome To the Blumhouse Live.

In other Emmy news, the AR experience ‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule’ won the Emmy for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried) and Baobab Studios won its ninth Emmy with the Outsanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program award for Baba Yaga.

You can watch episodes one and two of The ISS Experience now on Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift.