Fight Back VR Teaches Self-Defense Concepts For Free On Quest

Fight Back, a free VR experience about self-defense with hand-tracking support, is available now on Quest.

Released last week to celebrate International Women’s Day, Fight Back comes from producers Celine Tricart and Marie Blondiaux. Described as “an introduction to self-defense techniques as an answer to gender-based violence,” it aims to teach stances and techniques for defending yourself and identifying danger, using storytelling filled with metaphors. You can find the story outline below:

A long time ago, the First Star defeated Darkness. But Shadows have come back and stars have disappeared from the skies once again. As a newborn star, you have to rescue your sisters, and liberate them from darkness. With their help, you’ll reveal your incredible potential and learn the secrets of your constellation.

“We wanted to make FIGHT BACK VR accessible to all, with increasing difficulty that will satisfy beginners and experienced gamers alike,” said Celine Tricart in a prepared statement. “At each level, the participants save a star, that teaches them a new technique. Once the “final boss” is vanquished, the participants discover the true identity of the stars: real female fighters from throughout history.”

Fight Back is available now on the Meta Quest platform for free via App Lab, and you can check out our previous interview with Celine Tricart from last year.