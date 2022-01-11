Final Space VR – The Rescue Launches This Week On Quest, Soon On PSVR & PC

Last week we reported that a new VR game based on the animated series, Final Space, was on the way.

Turns out it’s releasing this week.

A new trailer for Final Space – The Rescue just debuted, confirming that it launches on Meta Quest headsets on January 13. PSVR and SteamVR versions are also in the works, but they’ll be releasing a little later down the line. You can wishlist the experience on Quest right here.

Final Space VR – The Rescue Trailer

The trailer (seen above), gives us a much better look at what to expect from the game. Final Space – The Rescue offers four-player first-person shooter co-op in which series regulars Gary, Avocato, Nightfall, and Tribore team up to save friends from “a familiar threat”. You’ll use different weapons to fight back against hordes of robotic enemies, though the game isn’t an arena shooter but instead story-driven.

The project’s developed by Grab Games, who we last saw work on excellent VR boxing game, Knockout League. It’ll mark the team’s first truly new VR effort since that game launched in 2018, though it’s been ported to both PSVR and Quest since it launched on PC.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a popular adult animated series come to VR. Years ago Owlchemy Labs brought the world of Rick and Morty to PC VR and PSVR, and series creator Justin Roiland has had a heavy hand in VR development with games like Accounting+ and Trover Saves The Universe.

Are you going to be picking up Final Space VR – The Rescue? Let us know in the comments below!