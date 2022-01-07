Final Space VR Game Announced From Knockout League Developer

A full VR game based on Netflix’s sci-fi comedy series, Final Space, is in development.

Final Space: The Rescue was quietly announced on Twitter in early December, though more details and a full trailer are expected in the near future. The game’s by developed by Grab, the VR studio behind the excellent VR boxing title, Knockout League. Check out the first clips below.

Happy Final Space Friday! Here’s a first look at the upcoming Final Space 4 player co-op VR game from @grab Full Trailer and more details will be coming soon! #FinalSpaceTheRescue pic.twitter.com/dCrLa1o2my — Final Space (@FinalSpace) December 3, 2021

The Rescue will be a four-player co-op shooter, and series creator Olan Rogers says it’s story-driven and not an arena shooter. The series itself followed the adventures of Gary Goodspeed and his alien companion, Mooncake (both of whom are also voiced by Rogers), but was canceled after three seasons in late 2021.

Other details like platforms and release date haven’t been confirmed. Are you hoping to pick up Final Space: The Rescue? Let us know in the comments below!