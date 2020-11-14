Finger Gun Is An Oculus Quest Shooter Using Only Hand-Tracking

Well someone’s finally doing it – a group of VR developers are making a first-person shooter (FPS) designed entirely around Oculus Quest’s finger-tracking. Meet Finger Gun.

This new project from Oculus Start developer Miru Studio VR is now running a Kickstarter campaign and does exactly what it says on the tin. Finger Gun is a western-themed shooter in which players take control of a Sheriff that can turn his fingers into guns. He uses this god-given ability to take on a brand of evil robotic minions that plague his town.

Finger Gun VR Revealed

So, you know, your average western story. It’s definitely a cool idea for a VR game, though Quest’s finger-tracking can still be buggy and unpredictable at the best of times. We’ve seen other games like Tea For God implement shooter mechanics with fingers, but it hasn’t been super reliable in the past. It will be interesting to see if Miru Studio can tame the feature and deliver a solid shooter.

Miru Studio says that its Kickstarter campaign is designed to help the team with the “last stages” of development. The company is looking for around $11,800 by December 12th. If you’re interested in the project, you can pledge around $18 to get the Early Access version of the game, expected by March 2021.

The team also has some stretch goals including expanding hand gestures and adding multiplayer support. For now, the game’s confirmed for Quest but the studio says it’s coming soon to SteamVR too (there are a few SteamVR headsets that support hand-tracking, after all). Are you interested in checking out Finger Gun? Let us know in the comments below!