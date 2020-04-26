Former Daydream-Exclusive Fire Escape Heads To PC VR Next Week

Another long-lost Google Daydream exclusive is making its way to less-dead headsets next week.

Fire Escape, an engaging interactive VR series from iNK Stories, will arrive on Steam with support for the Valve Index, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets. The app originally arrived on Daydream over a year ago, when the platform was already on its way out.

The Steam version will also be available to play without a headset. Not only that, but 25% of the proceeds from sales will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.

In Fire Escape, you play as a neighbor to a block of apartments that peers into the lives of others over the course of one night. After a tenant is murdered you’ll need to listen in on other people’s conversations and search for clues to help unravel a murder mystery. The series is split into three parts, each about 20 minutes in length.

When we reviewed the experience, we said it had “complex layers” that viewers could decide how to approach. “A single viewing gave the piece a gripping structure,” we said. “I anxiously worried about what other scenes and puzzle pieces I was missing. At the same time, you could just as easily go back and study each character individually to get the full picture. But it’s to Ink Stories’ credit that Fire Escape works either way.”

iNK Stories itself is a respected game developer behind other narrative-led experiences like 1979 Revolution. Based on what we played on Daydream, this one’s definitely worth checking out if you want to see a unique approach to VR storytelling.

Will you be checking out Fire Escape when it launches next week? Let us know in the comments below!