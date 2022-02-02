Firefox Reality Browser Under New Stewardship, Now Called Wolvic

The Firefox Reality browser project is being continued by an ‘open source consultancy’ as Wolvic.

Firefox Reality is a web browser for standalone VR and AR headsets, a project of the XR division of Mozilla Labs. It first launched on Oculus Go’s store in 2018. In 2019 it launched on Quest and HoloLens 2, and was built-in to HTC Vive Focus. But just a year later in 2020, Mozilla laid off 250 employees including staff working on Firefox Reality.

‘Open source software consultancy’ Igalia says it took over stewardship of Firefox Reality, and is now calling it Wolvic – with a beta release coming next week. It describes Wolvic as “a new branch of the evolutionary tree of the Firefox Reality Browser”. Former Mozilla Labs engineer Imanol Fernandez is among the staff now at Igalia working on the project.

While Firefox Reality is still available on Quest, Go, HoloLens 2, HTC, and Pico devices it hasn’t been updated in quite a while. Igalia says with Wolvic it will give the browser “new investment, updates and nurturing”.

Like Quest’s built in Oculus Browser, Wolvic supports WebXR content, meaning you can use it to enter immersive web experiences and 360 degree videos. It features a Privacy Mode, voice Search, Movie Mode, tab resizing, and Igalia plans to continue to add new features.

A beta will launch next week on Quest and Huawei VR Glass, with support for HTC Vive Focus, Pico Neo, and Lynx planned for future.