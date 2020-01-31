Firewall Zero Hour’s Next Season Is Black Dawn, New Map Announced

PSVR-exclusive shooter Firewall Zero Hour is due for its next big update with Operation: Black Dawn. The new season will introduce new free maps, weapons, contractors, and new rewards for its Op Pass.

Details are still extremely scarce on the Operation as a whole, but we’ve at least seen footage of the upcoming first of two new maps in action. Last week and today developers First Contact Entertainment showed off the map during their weekly ‘Firewall Zero Hour Dev Stream’ segment on the company’s YouTube channel.

You can watch last week’s video here, in which you can actually catch me playing with the developers:

And this week’s latest footage is here, where a new gun is shown off as well:

The new map takes place atop a large ship in the middle of the ocean with an impressive night sky overhead. There are multiple levels, staircases, and holes in the floor to get the jump on people below. It’s well laid out and, like most all maps in Firewall, does a good job of giving players lots of options.

In the past new season’s for Firewall Zero Hour always start with a new map and then bring a second new map midway through the season. The maps, as always, are free for all players, but other rewards, cosmetics, new contractors, etc all require you to pay. Some rewards can be earned for free during the season’s Operation by completing challenges and some can only be earned after purchasing the Op Pass, sort of like the Battle Pass you can get in games like Fortnite, PUBG, and Dauntless.

Firewall Zero Hour’s Black Dawn Operation begins on February 4th, 2020. The game is also free for all PS Plus subscribers throughout all of February.

