First Contact Entertainment Working On Unannounced PSVR 2 Title

A LinkedIn page of a First Contact Entertainment employee confirms that the studio is currently working on an unannounced PSVR 2 title.

The confirmation, first spotted by @FaizShaikh7681 on Twitter, comes from Damoun Shabestari’s LinkedIn profile. Shabestari is a Game Director at First Contact, having previously worked on Firewall Zero Hour and Solaris: Offworld Combat.

On his LinkedIn page under experience, Shabestari lists the aforementioned games and then also lists an ‘Unannounced Title (PSVR 2)’.

Firewall: Zero Hour launched in 2018, exclusive to PSVR, and was one of the most successful and popular multiplayer titles on the platform. After Firewall, the studio released Solaris: Offworld Combat in 2021 for Quest, PSVR and PC VR titles.

It’s now been over a year since the release of Solaris. The wording on the LinkedIn page implies that the next unannounced title could be exclusive (either fully or at least at launch) to PSVR 2. Given this, could the studio be working on a sequel to Firewall as an exclusive for PSVR 2? Or if not a Firewall sequel, perhaps the title is simply a new IP for the headset, available at launch or soon after?

With this news, First Contact joins a growing list of developers confirmed to be working on titles for PSVR 2, such as nDreams, Coatsink and Cyan. Plus, we also know that there are PSVR 2 projects in development using Unreal Engine 5.

To catch up on everything else we know about PSVR 2, check out this article. There’s no confirmed release date just yet, but recent reports indicate delays from 2022 to 2023 for both Sony and Apple.