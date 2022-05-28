First Person Tennis Coming To Quest Store Next Month

First Person Tennis, a tennis simulator, is coming to the Oculus Store for Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest) next month.

While First Person Tennis debuted on App Lab last year it’s now been approved for a full release on Quest and listed as coming soon on the store for a June 2 release. For those with PC VR setups, it’s already available on Steam with support for all major headsets.

On the Quest platform, the game will support both the original headset and Quest 2, with arcade and simulation modes and online multiplayer. There’s multiple locomotion options — teleport, run in place, sliding run — and you’ll be able to play across seven different court surfaces and 13 tournaments, competing on global leaderboards. You can check out some gameplay in the mixed reality trailer embedded above.

First Person Tennis will join an array of sporting games available on the Quest system. That being said, it looks set to be the first fully-fledged tennis simulator — an arcade tennis game is included in Sports Scramble, but the next best things are the myriad of table tennis games. Eleven Table Tennis, one of our favorites, is looking at adding Meta avatars and four-person play, while a new table tennis game called VR Ping Pong Pro released just a few days ago.

First Person Tennis is no longer available on App Lab, but will be available to purchase again starting from June 2 on the Oculus Store. You can wishlist the game now, or check it out on Steam for PC VR, where it’s on sale at 20% off until June 10.