Oculus Quest Weekend Sale Cuts Price On A Fisherman’s Tale

Want an excellent Oculus Quest game to play this weekend? Then don’t miss this sale on A Fisherman’s Tale (hey, that rhymed!).

Innerspace’s ace narrative puzzle game, which was up for our 2019 VR Awards, has 27% shaved off of its price for the weekend. That takes it to $9.99 in the US £7.99 in the UK. It’s not the biggest price cut, but it’s definitely worth it for such an innovative title.

A Fisherman’s Tale tells the story of a reclusive fisherman, living in a lighthouse. One morning he awakens to find himself turned into a puppet, with his scale model of the lighthouse suddenly coming to life. Inside the model you’ll see a smaller version of yourself imitating your every move. Outside the windows you’ll see a larger version doing the same.

This gives way to some mind-bending VR puzzles that make great use of the medium. A Fisherman’s Tale might be on the short side, but it packs heart and some eye-opening invention. If you couldn’t already tell, I’m a little smitten with it. It also helps that the Oculus Quest version, which released after the PC VR and PSVR versions, is a first-rate port.

This is Facebook’s second Oculus Quest weekend sale in as many weeks. Last week it offered a duo bundle including Sairento VR and Red Matter. It’s great to see Quest finally getting some content sales, having missed previous promotions available on Rift.

Will you be picking up A Fisherman’s Tale in this Oculus Quest weekend deal? Let us know in the comments below!