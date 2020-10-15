BoxVR Successor FitXR Getting Free Dance Workouts

FitXR, the successor to popular VR workout app, BoxVR, is soon to get its second type of activity – dance workouts.

BoxVR was updated to become FitXR back in August of this year. The free update retained the same core boxing mechanics as the original but built a new UI and features around it, while removing some other content. At the time, its creator (also named FitXR) noted that this was a first step in building the platform out to include a more diverse range of activities for a varied workout. Dance workouts are the first to be added. Check out the teaser trailer below.

FitXR Dance Workouts Revealed

Landing on November 5th as another free update, the dance workouts include 60 minutes’ worth of exercise. As the trailer shows, the usual floating notes will be replaced with a virtual instructor to guide you through four beginner and four intermediate classes. Dancing comes in three different types: one to learn the moves, one to focus on endurance and one to build strength. We’ve asked FitXR if there are plans for more classes via DLC.

We thought the FitXR update took a few steps forward and one step back when it first released, but the promise of new types of workouts had us intrigued, especially given that most other VR workout apps like Supernatural mainly focus on one type of exercise.

The dance workouts will be launching on Oculus Quest and Quest 2. No word yet on possible PSVR and PC VR support – those two apps still remain in the BoxVR stage.

Will you be checking out FitXR dance workouts?