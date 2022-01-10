FitXR Adds New Programs, Formats & Coaches On Quest

Fitness app FitXR is adding a bunch of new content to help users achieve their new year fitness goals, including new workout programs, formats and coaches on Quest headsets.

These new changes are available now and should add some variety to the existing programs. One big addition is a new training program called “Find Your Fit”. It’s a four-week, 12-class program that’s “curated by experts to help members discover the class style, coach and music they prefer to help them stay motivated and build more consistent habits to ultimately form healthier lifestyles.”

The new program also includes a partnership with Spinnin’ Records for the accompanying music, which features tracks from artists like Timmy Trumpet, Lucas & Steve and Sam Feldt.

In addition to the new program, there are now new class formats for FitXR’s boxing classes – Vibe, Velocity and Knockout. This will give users more choice, offering experiences that cater to different difficulty levels and styles. Vibe is more about the music, while Velocity is more of a sweaty workout and Knockout focuses on simulating real matches and focuses on technique.

The last new addition to the update is the addition of new coaches with three new trainers joining the FitXR roster.

Originally launched as BoxVR, FitXR is one of a few veteran fitness apps available on the Quest platform. The experience has continually evolved to include new features and changes, including a shift to a subscription-based pricing model in April last year. FitXR has also worked to add inclusive options for everyone, adding accessible seated workouts to the service last September.

To learn more about FitXR, check out our talk with FitXR Head of Fitness, Ianthe Mellors, from August last year.