Five Nights At Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Will Be A Cross-Buy Title On Quest

Oculus confirmed that the upcoming release of Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted will support cross-buy between Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest when it launches on the standalone platform on July 16.

In a tweet from the Oculus Gaming account, Oculus confirmed to a user that Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted will be a cross-buy title at launch for Oculus Quest. This means that users who already own the Oculus Rift version of the game will be able to download the Oculus Quest port for free from the Oculus Store.

Good news for you! FNAF will be a cross-buy title. — Oculus Gaming (@OculusGaming) July 1, 2020

However, this only applies to the PC VR version of the game available on the Oculus Store. As cross-buy is linked to your Oculus account, if you own the game for PC VR on Steam, you won’t get free access to the Oculus Quest version.

For PC VR owners (or those with Oculus Link capability) who just can’t wait, you could grab Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted on the Oculus Store for Rift now and still have access to the Quest port when it releases later this month.

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted is one of the most anticipated Oculus Quest releases for this month, which is saying something given how stacked July is for VR releases in general, not just on Quest. You can check out our full list of releases for the month here, but in short — Shooty Skies Overdrive, Five Nights, In Death: Unchained and Onward are all coming to the Quest this month! You certainly won’t be starved for content for a while.

