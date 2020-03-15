Five Nights At Freddy’s VR Quest Port Due ‘In A Couple Of Months’

If you’ve been waiting on news for the Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted Oculus Quest port then, don’t worry, the game’s still on track.

Developer Steel Wool Studios confirmed as much in a recent blog post. The company noted that “things are very fluid with the COVID-19 pandemic” but the port remains on schedule. In fact, it’s due to arrive “in the next couple of months.” Not only that, but the game is getting Nintendo Switch and Xbox One ports too. The existing PSVR and PC VR versions of the game can already be played on a flat-screen.

The Quest version of Five Nights At Freddy’s VR was confirmed back at Oculus Connect last year. We had hoped it would have hit the platform by now but Quest has a busy few weeks coming up as it is.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted collects some of the most memorable moments from the original series and reimagines them for VR. The game also got some DLC following its initial release, though we don’t yet know if that will be included in Quest version. Fingers crossed, though.

This isn’t the only VR game coming to traditional consoles in the new few months. Earlier this month we also got word that former PSVR exclusive The Persistence would be coming to other platforms, too, including PC with optional support for VR headsets.

Will you be picking up Five Nights at Freddy’s VR on Oculus Quest? Let us know in the comments below!