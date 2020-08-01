Five Nights At Freddy’s VR Is Oculus Quest’s Fastest Selling Game To Date

Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular VR games of the year and according to developer Steel Wool Studios, it’s the fastest selling game on Facebook’s standalone Oculus Quest headset yet.

Recently we conducted an email Q&A with Andrew Dayton, CEO of Steel Wool Studios, and decided to ask about the games’ sales numbers. He wasn’t able to go into specifics, but did reveal some surprising tidbits:

“FNAF VR Help Wanted has done amazingly well,” says Dayton. “We can’t speak specific numbers but we are free to share that we broke Oculus Quest’s 1-Day sales record as well as its 1-Week sales record.”

Following that, we followed up to ask how Five Nights at Freddy’s VR on Quest is doing compared to other VR platforms like PC VR and PSVR, but he wasn’t able to share any specifics in that regard:

“FNAF VR Help Wanted has performed exceptionally well on all the VR platforms,” says Dayton. “I can’t really compare them as they are all different ecosystems really. Between the PC-based VR, Sony’s PSVR and Oculus’ stand-alone Quest, there is an option for almost everyone who is interested in Virtual Reality and the user base is just getting larger.”

VR games getting ported to the Quest after already releasing on other platforms, then selling incredibly well, is not a new trend. We’ve seen similar reports from developers of games like Red Matter, Superhot, Waltz of the Wizard, and several others. Additionally, FNAF VR saw a massive surge of user reviews within 24-hours of release, so the strong sales aren’t a huge surprise.

We were big fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s VR on Oculus Quest too. In my review I scored it 4 out of 5 stars, a ‘Great’ rating, and called it a “masterclass in suspense” thanks to the creepy atmosphere and unnerving jump scares. This certainly bodes well for the likelihood of eventually getting another FNAF VR game.

Check back tomorrow to see the entire Five Nights at Freddy's VR Q&A, including details on how they brought the iconic horror series to VR.